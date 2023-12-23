BOWL BOUND: One-on-one with Lance Leipold ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 Sports Anchor Katie Maher sat down with Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold ahead of the Jayhawks’ appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The two talked about Jason Bean, Jalon Daniels, what it takes to see steady growth when rebuilding a program, and what it is about the bowl experience Coach Leipold likes so much.

The interview aired in 13′s Bowl Bound Special, a 30-minute special previewing KU and K-State’s upcoming bowl games. Watch the full special here.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. CT on December 26th at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.