BOWL BOUND: One-on-one with KU Athletic Director Travis Goff ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 Sports Anchor Katie Maher sat down with Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff ahead of the Jayhawks’ appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The two talked about the football program’s fast turnaround, how the fans have responded, the investment in the Gateway District, and what experiences fans can have out in Arizona.

The interview aired in 13′s Bowl Bound Special, a 30-minute special previewing KU and K-State’s upcoming bowl games. Watch the full special here.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. CT on December 26th at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.