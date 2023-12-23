BOWL BOUND: KU football makes coaching shifts ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

By Katie Maher
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCW, Kan. (WIBW) - With former Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki taking the OC job at Penn State shortly after the end of the regular season, Kansas football had to make a few coaching changes, and add one new hire ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Former Baylor OC Jeff Grimes is coming to Lawrence to be the new Assistant Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator, and KU quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski has been promoted to Co-Offensive Coordinator.

This program has a staff that has worked together with Coach Leipold for a long time, many being with him at destinations before Lawrence.

But that comradery didn’t intimidate Grimes a bit. He actually thought it was a pretty cool thing to be a part of.

”I think it’s a positive,” Coach Grimes said. “My goal would be to blend in, not stick out. And when you have something that’s been successful, the staff comradery piece specifically, I wanna come in and hope that I can just add to that.”

Coach Zebrowski said the abrupt coaching change hasn’t really altered anything amongst the team.

”I’ve been really happy with the way, excited about the way the guys have approached it. Have accepted change, and just kind of kept on trucking. It shows how strong the culture is,” Zebrowski said. “And it’s not necessarily next man up, it’s like here we go, and Coach Grimes came and the guys were all excited. I told them I said ‘unbelievable guy, terrific coach’, and he came in and they were like ‘What’s up Coach Grimes?’, and let’s go and move on.”

It’s still up in the air who will be up in the booth for games, and who will be down on the field, but Coach Zebrowski said he’s flexible about it.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. CT at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ on December 26th.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
I-70 temporarily closes as TPD respond to man on 6th Street bridge sign
Robert Fritz Jr.
Man who attacked employees of McDonald’s in Topeka arrested
Police located 14-year-old Antonio Pisano around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near the 1100 block of...
Topeka teen found safe after reported missing for more than 6 hours
FILE
Kansans warned of familiar scam that could scare them into paying big

Latest News

BOWL BOUND: A special look at KU and K-State
BOWL BOUND: A special look at KU and K-State
New K-State indoor facility
K-State Athletics reveals new indoor track facility
BOWL BOUND: A special look at KU and K-State
BOWL BOUND: A special look at KU and K-State
BOWL BOUND: KU football makes coaching shifts ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
BOWL BOUND: How KU's defense is preparing for UNLV