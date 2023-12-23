BOWL BOUND: KU football makes coaching shifts ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

LAWRENCW, Kan. (WIBW) - With former Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki taking the OC job at Penn State shortly after the end of the regular season, Kansas football had to make a few coaching changes, and add one new hire ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Former Baylor OC Jeff Grimes is coming to Lawrence to be the new Assistant Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator, and KU quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski has been promoted to Co-Offensive Coordinator.

This program has a staff that has worked together with Coach Leipold for a long time, many being with him at destinations before Lawrence.

But that comradery didn’t intimidate Grimes a bit. He actually thought it was a pretty cool thing to be a part of.

”I think it’s a positive,” Coach Grimes said. “My goal would be to blend in, not stick out. And when you have something that’s been successful, the staff comradery piece specifically, I wanna come in and hope that I can just add to that.”

Coach Zebrowski said the abrupt coaching change hasn’t really altered anything amongst the team.

”I’ve been really happy with the way, excited about the way the guys have approached it. Have accepted change, and just kind of kept on trucking. It shows how strong the culture is,” Zebrowski said. “And it’s not necessarily next man up, it’s like here we go, and Coach Grimes came and the guys were all excited. I told them I said ‘unbelievable guy, terrific coach’, and he came in and they were like ‘What’s up Coach Grimes?’, and let’s go and move on.”

It’s still up in the air who will be up in the booth for games, and who will be down on the field, but Coach Zebrowski said he’s flexible about it.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. CT at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ on December 26th.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.