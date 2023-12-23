BOWL BOUND: K-State’s offensive line last ride together

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Future Ring of Honor member Cooper Beebe has been one of the best to ever suit up in the purple and white.

The Kansas City, Kansas native and graduate of Piper High School has been the staple of the offensive line. Beebe is the back-to-back Big 12 Offensive lineman of the year. A crazy stat, he has more of those awards than he’s allowed sacks in his career.

Not only that, he earned consensus All-American status, something he strived for.

”It’s huge, it’s definitely been very special and I’m very blessed,” Beebe said. “That was one of my goals coming back here is a lot of people know and it’s crazy to look back on my career and I was just hoping that I could get in at some point in my career and to see where I’ve gone now, I owe a huge thanks to the players, the coaches that have helped me along the way and this is not something you do by yourself and all the players have helped me out and especially the dudes on the O-line, just very honored and blessed.”

Beebe and the O-line has a nickname called beef and they’ll line up one final time together in Orlando. Beebe said he and along with the other guys wanted to come back to help build and improve the standard in Manhattan and they certainly have.

These were some of Klieman’s first recruits, guys like Hayden Gillum, Christian Duffie and KT Leveston and they’ve accomplished a lot together.

