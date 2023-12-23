BOWL BOUND: K-State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor talks what K-State culture looks like

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Taylor has made some homerun hires in Manhattan, Jerome Tang, Pete Hughes, Chris Klieman to name a few and specifically in football they’ve won a lot of games.

2022 Big 12 Championship, Sugar Bowl appearance and they’ve had one losing season since Klieman’s arrival in 2019.

Many players have entered the portal and most have found new homes already after the Iowa State game which worried some K-State fans what the culture is like.

13 Sports talked with Taylor back in November to ask how does culture work at K-State:

”I think the biggest thing is just understanding the culture of K-State and finding that right fit, that right personality that can come in here and build a program based on what they believe in as a coach but what they also believe in the terms of the culture that fits here at K-State,” Taylor said. “Understanding that is really critical and understanding the coaches that they’re going to have to work pretty hard just because Manhattan is a great community and we love it and just getting athletes here and once they do they have a really good chance of getting them and coaches have to understand that we’re lucky that we have a lot of coaches that do.”

When 13 Sports talked to Taylor last year, he said Klieman has put his own stamp on the program but respecting the tradition they have.

