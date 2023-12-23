BOWL BOUND: How KU's defense is preparing for UNLV

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football will be fighting for its ninth win next week in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, but their equally motivated opponent is trying to hit double-digit wins.

9-4 UNLV finished third in the Mountain West this season, with the best overall record but 6-2 in the conference. Lance Leipold said the day the bowl was announced he knows how badly the Rebels want to hit 10 wins.

Defensive Coordinator Brian Borland said they’re approaching them with a heavy amount of respect, and it’s all going to come down to limiting explosive plays.

”We don’t play them regularly, so we don’t know much about them as much,” Borland said. “Quarterback looks good, receiver looks good. They’ve got some guys that can carry the ball, and obviously they’re doing a good job up front. They’ve been a really explosive team this year so, try to prevent some explosive plays by them. I think if we can do that I feel pretty good. If they’re gonna be able to light us up in the throw game and the run game, then it’s probably not gonna be that good.”

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. CT on December 26th at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ.

Watch 13 Sports’ 30-minute pregame “Bowl Bound” special here.

