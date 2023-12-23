BOWL BOUND: Chris Klieman talks Avery Johnson, senior class, culture

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - There’s been a lot of moving pieces in Manhattan since the conclusion of the 2023 regular season, but one thing is for certain, Avery Johnson is the face of the program.

“We all know he’s a really special talent for kids and I’m excited because I think we’re going to showcase a lot of his abilities and it’s a look into the future,” Klieman said. “He had some pretty good snaps this fall so it’s not like he’s going to be nervous or anything. He’s a very confident guy. The players are confident in him and I think we’re going to have a lot of fun to see when he can do.”

Something Klieman has raved about is this senior class and to finish out their careers on the right foot. These fifth and sixth year guys built the standard when Klieman arrived.

“It’s a great senior class and and they’ve been with me the whole time, it’s fun and some of them were six year guys,” Klieman said. “They were here even a year before I got here but they’ve been the foundation for our success. All those seniors when I came in, they bought into all of us as coaches. We’ve elevated the program. We continued once we got through the pandemic year, ‘21, ‘22, ‘23 have been really special years in Kansas State football, and it’s a credit to those guys. They stuck around, they stuck around together. They’ve established the locker room down there, they’ve established a culture of of expectations being high expectations here like they should be at K-State.

The talk is the Pop-Tarts mascot will be edible. Will Klieman see what it tastes like?

“I don’t think I’d be able to get through there because of all those O-lineman, they’re going to be surrounded with them and I’ll let Coop and the beef handle that one,” Klieman said with a smile.

