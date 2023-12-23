‘Been a great ride’: Owner of Topeka’s Lonnie Q’s BBQ plans retirement after 23 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of Topeka’s Lonnie Q’s BBQ says it has “been a great ride” as he plans for retirement.

Lon Weaver, owner of Lonnie Q’s BBQ, started inside the Harley Davidson building, which will soon be sold to Shawnee Co. and with plans in the works to relocate in Topeka, Kan. When Weaver left Harley Davidson, he moved his location to 3150 SE 21st St. He has been in business for 23 years.

The restaurant’s new owners plan to keep the name of Lonnie Q’s BBQ. Weaver plans to stay and join the staff for six months to make sure they are trained well on the menu and cooking.

“My name stays on the door then the same quality needs to stay on the pans and the food,” said Weaver. “So, my job is to stay on for a while and continue the quality. Make sure that it stays the same. It is consistent. I tell people, you know, I hope you come for the food. I hope you like the food, but if you do not like the food. Do not come back because it will taste the same. Whether it is good or bad, it is consistent.”

Weaver has sold the business to two of the owners of Crumbl Cookies here in Topeka, Kan. — Darren Haddock and his partner Neil Hansen.

Darren Haddock, new co-owner of Lonnie Q’s BBQ, says he loves Lonnie’s food. He had been coming to the store for years, but when he heard Lonnie was retiring. He reached out, waited, and reached an agreement at the end of November about continuing the legacy of Lonnie Q’s BBQ.

“I have been coming to eat Lonnie’s food for 20+ years,” said Haddock. “I had it first in the Harley store, and then, I was working at Payless when he moved to this current location,” said Haddock. “So, it was convenient for all of us and the Payless corporate office to come over here to grab lunch. I heard over the summer, my wife came in to pick up some food, and she heard that he was going to be retiring and looking to sell. I went in a couple of months after that. He had somebody else working here thinking they might buy it, so he kind of had a deal in place, and we just said, ‘Hey Lon, if it does not work out. Give us a call. Let us know.’ By the end of October, we got together again and decided to work out the details of a deal. Finally reached an agreement at the end of November.”

Weaver says he is going to miss the customers the most. He has made many friends who first started as customers visiting the establishment, but he also said he has lost many friends over the past few years who were regulars.

“They become friends, and they are also family,” said Weaver. “A lot of these people come in every single week. We have lost a lot of great friends over the last two or three years. I had one guy, my most frequent customer, he was here four times a week, [and] spent about $300 a week. He would buy lunches for the fire department, the police, [and] the military. He passed [away] about three years ago with cancer. We have met a lot of great people and lost a lot of great people too.”

However, Weaver handed ownership over to Haddock, who loves what Weaver has created and intends to keep it going.

“I love the brand. I love what he has built,” continued Haddock. “He has big shoes to fill. Don’t get me wrong, Lonnie knows most of the people that come in here on a daily basis. We are certainly not going to be as hands-on as he was. It is going to take more than one person to replace Lon, so that part we will miss over time. Our goal is to just keep everything going in that same way. Down the road, we will be adding some technology so people can order online and come pick food up, which kind of slows down the line a little bit currently. We may look at another location down the road, but step one is to just keep this one going.”

The plan is to reopen a couple of weeks into January and eventually have additional hours of operation. For now, Lonnie Q’s BBQ will be closed.

Weaver says he does not expect his wife and himself to travel a bunch. They will take it day by day.

