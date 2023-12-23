Authorities arrest Topeka man following fatal shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect concerning Friday night’s fatal shooting.

Following an investigation, Steven Hunter Jr., 46, of Topeka, has been arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Murder in the 1st degree; intentional

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Interference with law enforcement officer; knowingly flee by means other than a motor vehicle for felony case

Topeka Police Department said the deceased has been identified as Jennifer Eisele, 45, of Topeka. Topeka Police Department detectives continue to investigate this incident.

TPD is investigating this incident as a homicide. This is the city’s 34th homicide of 2023.

Topeka Police Department indicated that around 5:53 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 600 block of SW Fillmore. Eisele, suffering from a gunshot wound, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

