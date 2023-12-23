3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas

A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas. (Source: WFAA)
By Jobin Panicker, WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (WFAA) - Christmas came early for three brothers in Collin County, Texas.

Brothers Everett, Elijah and Ezra had been in foster care for several years.

But on Wednesday, their dreams of finding a forever home finally came true.

Scott and Bri Kimball fell in love with boys after watching their story on TV.

And the Kimballs were able to officially add the brothers to their family in Judge John Roach’s courtroom.

The boys had been in foster care for the past three Christmas holidays but not this year.

“It’s overwhelming and a blessing. We are ecstatic for it to finally be done,” Bri Kimball said.

The Kimball family of four is now up to seven.

“They make me smile every day and laugh,” Bri Kimball said.

The family said they have been waiting for their special day in court.

“It feels like a dream, but it’s really not. It’s happening and it’s real this time,” Everett said.

The three brothers had been in the custody of the Kimballs since the middle of the year.

Now, the boys can call the Kimballs family, officially.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
I-70 temporarily closes as TPD respond to man on 6th Street bridge sign
Robert Fritz Jr.
Man who attacked employees of McDonald’s in Topeka arrested
Police located 14-year-old Antonio Pisano around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near the 1100 block of...
Topeka teen found safe after reported missing for more than 6 hours
FILE
Kansans warned of familiar scam that could scare them into paying big

Latest News

13 News at Six
KAB Hall of Fame broadcaster, professor dies at 63
13 Sports sits down with Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
BOWL BOUND: One-on-one with KU Athletic Director Travis Goff ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson (3) breaks up a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Adonai...
BOWL BOUND: How KU's defense is preparing for UNLV
13 Sports sits down with Kansas head coach Lance Leipold ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl
BOWL BOUND: One-on-one with Lance Leipold ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl