Zoo welcomes pair of critically endangered Amur tiger brothers

The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.
The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.(Photos by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (Gray News) - Amur tiger brothers have joined the Oregon Zoo’s family.

Brothers Luka and Dmitri were welcomed to the zoo this week.

According to the zoo, the 18-month-old big cats are settling in well and have already begun venturing outside to explore.

“We’re so happy to have Luka and Dmitri here,” said Amy Hash, who oversees the zoo’s tiger habitat. “They’re curious and playful and seem to be enjoying their new surroundings. Luka is calm and sweet, and Dmitri is a bit feistier.”

The tigers were born in North Dakota in 2022.

The animal care team said the brothers look very similar but the easiest way to tell them apart is by their distinct markings.

“Tiger stripes are unique to each individual, similar to our fingerprints,” Hash said.

Amur tigers are at serious risk of extinction, with only around 500 believed to remain in their native range.

The Oregon Zoo has been a Tiger Conservation Campaign partner since 2012, supporting efforts to restore tiger populations.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
I-70 temporarily closes as TPD respond to man on 6th Street bridge sign
Robert Fritz Jr.
Man who attacked employees of McDonald’s in Topeka arrested
Police located 14-year-old Antonio Pisano around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near the 1100 block of...
Topeka teen found safe after reported missing for more than 6 hours
FILE
Kansans warned of familiar scam that could scare them into paying big

Latest News

Cheryl Grunwarld, wearing antlers, waits for her baggage at the Charlotte Douglas...
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
Ian Punnett
KAB Hall of Fame broadcaster, professor dies at 63
‘Married with Microphones’ signs off one last time
‘Married with Microphones’ signs off one last time
A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.
Traveling couple wins $225,000 with a lottery scratch-off while getting cup of coffee