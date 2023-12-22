Woman’s financial card fraudulently used at Manhattan liquor store

A woman’s financial card was fraudulently used at a Manhattan liquor store.
A woman’s financial card was fraudulently used at a Manhattan liquor store.(Riley County Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman’s financial card was fraudulently used at a Manhattan liquor store.

Riley County Police Department said in their Daily News report said officers filed a report for theft and criminal use of a financial card around 11:18 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 in the 1100 block of Westport Dr. in Manhattan, Kan.

RCPD officials said officers listed Fridge Wholesale Liquor and a 58-year-old female as the victims when it was reported two unknown suspects fraudulently bought liquor with the victim’s credit card.

RCPD officials indicated the total loss associated with this case is about $2,605.12.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
I-70 temporarily closes as TPD respond to man on 6th Street bridge sign
Robert Fritz Jr.
Man who attacked employees of McDonald’s in Topeka arrested
Police located 14-year-old Antonio Pisano around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near the 1100 block of...
Topeka teen found safe after reported missing for more than 6 hours
FILE
Kansans warned of familiar scam that could scare them into paying big

Latest News

BOWL BOUND: A special look at KU and K-State
BOWL BOUND: A special look at KU and K-State
An Ogden liquor store was listed as the victim in a fraudulent financial card case.
Ogden liquor store listed as victim in fraudulent financial card case
Two suspects fraudulently bought liquor at a Manhattan liquor store.
Two suspects fraudulently buy liquor at Manhattan liquor store
Flint Hills Breadbasket continues to give back to the community during the holiday season