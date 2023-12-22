Woman’s financial card fraudulently used at Manhattan liquor store

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman’s financial card was fraudulently used at a Manhattan liquor store.

Riley County Police Department said in their Daily News report said officers filed a report for theft and criminal use of a financial card around 11:18 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 in the 1100 block of Westport Dr. in Manhattan, Kan.

RCPD officials said officers listed Fridge Wholesale Liquor and a 58-year-old female as the victims when it was reported two unknown suspects fraudulently bought liquor with the victim’s credit card.

RCPD officials indicated the total loss associated with this case is about $2,605.12.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

