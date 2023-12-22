WIBW Santa contest winners receive $500 rewards, recall the moment they found a Santa

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three out of four winners of the 2023 WIBW Santa contest have picked up their $500 reward.

The WIBW Santa contest is a time-honored tradition at 13 NEWS where residents go around Topeka asking people if they are the WIBW Santa. They must find at least one Santa. If a person is lucky and finds a WIBW Santa, they can register to enter a drawing to receive $500. The drawing happened on Tuesday, Dec. 19, live during the 13 News at Six broadcast.

Carla Askren was one of the winners and has been asking if you are the WIBW Santa for 30 years. Askren’s best friend even jokingly claims she says it too often.

“My best friend that lives in Holton,” said Askren. “She says, ‘If I had a dollar for every time I ever heard [me],’ she ever heard me ask her ‘Are you the WIBW Santa?’ She said ‘We would already have $500′.”

But, this year was the year Askren would find a WIBW Santa.

“My sister and I had gone shopping,” said Askren. “We were in Topeka at Bath and Body [Works], and I just asked a little girl that was working there if she was the WIBW Santa, and she said, ‘No, I am not, that would be fun,’ and this lady was walking out of the store. She looked at me, and her eyes kind of twinkled and smiled, and I said, ‘Are you the WIBW Santa?!’ and she backed up, and she said, as a matter of fact, I am. I said no, you are not, because people tease you all the time when you ask. I said no, you are not, and she said, ‘Yes, I am,’ but she said, ‘I don’t know what to do. I have been a Santa for two years. I don’t know what to do.’ So, she was nervous, and I was nervous, my sister was taking pictures and it was amazing! The rest of the day, we had so much fun together shopping.”

Askren says she will hold on to the $500 for now and wait for a moment when she can use the money.

Another lucky recipient, Daniel Crosland, has heard about the WIBW Santa contest for years since he was a kid, but he got lucky this year when he asked one of his co-workers.

“We were at our work Christmas party and when we were leaving, going back to our offices,” said Crosland. “Just joking around, I asked one of my co-workers, and she said ‘Yes. I am. Here you go.’ I know she had been one in the past, so it was kind of worth asking her again.”

“Since I was a kid, I can remember hearing about this on the TV or radio,” Crosland said. “So, kind of growing up with it, it is kind of nice to be a part of it. Any time you can get extra money around the holidays it’s helpful and this will be very helpful. So, it is very appreciative.”

