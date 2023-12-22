MyChart access at UKHS St. Francis Campus is restored

FILE
FILE
By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus has an update on its outage in November.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says it has restored access to its patient portal, MyChart. Beginning Friday, Dec. 22, patients can use MyChart to schedule or reschedule appointments, message providers, view medications and request prescription refills, access e-check in, view test results and visit summaries, and pay bills.

The hospital would like to remind people it is important to note that MyChart users will be prompted to reset their passwords. Additionally, a small subset of MyChart features remain temporarily unavailable as a result of the recent downtime, including video visits and access to financial statements via MyChart. They are working diligently to restore these features and other systems as quickly as possible following the cybersecurity incident.

UKHS St. Francis says it sincerely regrets any inconvenience this incident has caused and encourage patients who have questions about their care or other clinical matters to contact their provider through MyChart or by phone.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
I-70 temporarily closes as TPD respond to man on 6th Street bridge sign
Police located 14-year-old Antonio Pisano around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near the 1100 block of...
Topeka teen found safe after reported missing for more than 6 hours
Robert Fritz Jr.
Man who attacked employees of McDonald’s in Topeka arrested
Edward Swarthout
Porch pirate on parole arrested after stolen packages, drugs found in W. Topeka

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 12-22-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 12-22-23
Douglas County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday afternoon in the...
Body recovered Thursday from Kansas River near downtown Lawrence
A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash late Thursday near the Interstate...
Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash late Thursday on I-70 in Wyandotte County
Mild through Sunday