MyChart access at UKHS St. Francis Campus is restored

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus has an update on its outage in November.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says it has restored access to its patient portal, MyChart. Beginning Friday, Dec. 22, patients can use MyChart to schedule or reschedule appointments, message providers, view medications and request prescription refills, access e-check in, view test results and visit summaries, and pay bills.

The hospital would like to remind people it is important to note that MyChart users will be prompted to reset their passwords. Additionally, a small subset of MyChart features remain temporarily unavailable as a result of the recent downtime, including video visits and access to financial statements via MyChart. They are working diligently to restore these features and other systems as quickly as possible following the cybersecurity incident.

UKHS St. Francis says it sincerely regrets any inconvenience this incident has caused and encourage patients who have questions about their care or other clinical matters to contact their provider through MyChart or by phone.

