Two suspects fraudulently buy liquor at Manhattan liquor store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects fraudulently bought liquor at a Manhattan liquor store.

Riley County Police Department said on their Daily News report that around 3:24 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, officers filed a report for theft and criminal use of a financial card in the 500 block of North 12th St. in Manhattan, Kan.

RCPD officials indicated officers listed Library Liquor as the victim when it was reported two unknown suspects fraudulently bought liquor from the business.

RCPD officials said the estimated total loss associated with the case was about $703.36.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.