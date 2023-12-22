Topeka Swim Association coaches race after members deliver on food drive challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Swim Association invited families to help “fill the bin.”

They challenged members to collect food items to fill a large bin, with the coaches promising to race each other if they reached the brim. They had to deliver Thursday after members did the same on their end over the last month. The drive benefits Project Topeka, who will send that food to agencies able to get it to those in need.

“The biggest thing for us is to try to get involved with the community, that’s our biggest push this year,” TSA Swim Coach Howard Hunte said. “That’s why we got involved with Project Topeka, to start something with them so the community can get to know us better.”

“Getting this kind of a donation, we give it back to those agencies,” MaryAnn Kramer, with project Topeka, said. “Especially this time of year, it is fantastic, and the swim club has been great.”

If you’re interested in the Topeka Swim Association, you can follow its Facebook page or visit its website here.

And, you can follow Project Topeka’s efforts on ProjectTopeka.org.

