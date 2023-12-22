Topeka Swim Association coaches race after members deliver on food drive challenge

The Topeka Swim Association challenged members to collect food items to fill a large bin, with...
The Topeka Swim Association challenged members to collect food items to fill a large bin, with the coaches promising to race each other if they reached the brim.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Swim Association invited families to help “fill the bin.”

They challenged members to collect food items to fill a large bin, with the coaches promising to race each other if they reached the brim. They had to deliver Thursday after members did the same on their end over the last month. The drive benefits Project Topeka, who will send that food to agencies able to get it to those in need.

“The biggest thing for us is to try to get involved with the community, that’s our biggest push this year,” TSA Swim Coach Howard Hunte said. “That’s why we got involved with Project Topeka, to start something with them so the community can get to know us better.”

“Getting this kind of a donation, we give it back to those agencies,” MaryAnn Kramer, with project Topeka, said. “Especially this time of year, it is fantastic, and the swim club has been great.”

If you’re interested in the Topeka Swim Association, you can follow its Facebook page or visit its website here.

And, you can follow Project Topeka’s efforts on ProjectTopeka.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
FILE - Jerry Adams and his van
Man at center of canceled Silver Alert believed to have been found deceased
Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on...
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
The historic Evel Knievel Museum is planning a move to Las Vegas.
Harley Davidson dealership plans to move elsewhere in Topeka

Latest News

New technology could lead to better success with knee replacements.
New technology could lead to better success for knee replacements
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Anyone can drop off donations or volunteer as the Breadbasket is located at 905 Yuma St. in...
Flint Hills Breadbasket continues to give back to the community during the holiday season
County commission awards $2.2 million contract to King Construction to replace a Topeka bridge
County commission awards $2.2 million contract to King Construction to replace a Topeka bridge