Topeka Police Department warns residents about phone scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam.

Topeka Police Department shared on their social media about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 that they have received several reports regarding a phone scam. The scammer is pretending to be a Topeka Police Department officer and calling about “contempt of court” and/or “warrants,” and claiming if you contact an attorney, you will receive charges.

Topeka Police Department officials said as a reminder, their officers would never ask for personal information or payment. If you have concerns about whether or not someone is an officer with Topeka Police Department, call Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551 or come by the Law Enforcement Center located at 320 S. Kansas Ave.

