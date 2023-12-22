Topeka Police Department warns residents about phone scam

Topeka Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam.
Topeka Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam.(WHSV)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam.

Topeka Police Department shared on their social media about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 that they have received several reports regarding a phone scam. The scammer is pretending to be a Topeka Police Department officer and calling about “contempt of court” and/or “warrants,” and claiming if you contact an attorney, you will receive charges.

Topeka Police Department officials said as a reminder, their officers would never ask for personal information or payment. If you have concerns about whether or not someone is an officer with Topeka Police Department, call Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551 or come by the Law Enforcement Center located at 320 S. Kansas Ave.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
I-70 temporarily closes as TPD respond to man on 6th Street bridge sign
Robert Fritz Jr.
Man who attacked employees of McDonald’s in Topeka arrested
Police located 14-year-old Antonio Pisano around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near the 1100 block of...
Topeka teen found safe after reported missing for more than 6 hours
FILE
Kansans warned of familiar scam that could scare them into paying big

Latest News

BOWL BOUND: A special look at KU and K-State
BOWL BOUND: A special look at KU and K-State
The dealerships owner says the move was prompted by new standards set forth by Harley Davidson...
Historic Harley Davidson dealership remains optimistic about moving
An Ogden liquor store was listed as the victim in a fraudulent financial card case.
Ogden liquor store listed as victim in fraudulent financial card case
Two suspects fraudulently bought liquor at a Manhattan liquor store.
Two suspects fraudulently buy liquor at Manhattan liquor store