Topeka man behind bars for distribution of meth, endangering a child

Colton T. Wooster, 27, of Topeka, was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine and aggravated endangering a child.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for distribution of methamphetamine and aggravated endangering a child in Topeka, Kan.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that shortly before 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center received a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 7100 block of SW Lario Lane. Deputies responded to the location.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office indicated during the investigation, illegal narcotics were located. A search warrant was applied for and granted. Members of the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office Operations Division and the Drug Enforcement Unit executed the search warrant on the residence.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Colton T. Wooster, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Aggravated endangering a child
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Domestic battery
  • Possession of marijuana

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office noted this incident is still under investigation.

