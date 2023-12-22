Ogden liquor store listed as victim in fraudulent financial card case

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden liquor store was listed as the victim in a fraudulent financial card case.

Riley County Police Department stated in their Daily News report that officers filed a report of theft and criminal use of a financial card around 3:32 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 in the 100 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden.

RCPD officials said officers listed Liquor Well as the victim when it was reported that two unknown suspects fraudulently bought liquor from the business.

RCPD officials indicated the total loss associated with the case is about $370.55.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

