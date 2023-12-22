New technology could lead to better success for knee replacements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New technology is helping surgeons take some of the pain out of knee replacements.

Dr. Casey Whale, an orthopedic surgeon with Topeka’s Stormont Vail, says success rates with knee replacements tend to be lower than similar operations for hips because the knee is complicated machine.

“Your femur rotates on the tibia; your patella rotates over the femur and then your femur and tibia hinge back and forth on each other, so that’s a much more complex motion,” he said.

Dr. Whale says to get an artificial knee in place involves cutting through the ligaments that make everything work.

“Even if I recreate the rest of the anatomy perfectly, I’ve already distorted the way your knee functions by taking out the ligaments,” he said.

Robotics have been around a while now, trying to minimize those cuts. New developments aim to make them work even better. One approach involves using CT scans to create and print three-dimensional guides.

“(The guides) allows for more accurate, more precise cuts as far as how much we’re resecting from the front of the knee, the back of the knee, the top of the tibia,” Dr. Whale said.

An even newer development uses a computer to map out the knee, taking into account how everything moves.

“We use a high speed infrared camera that knows where both the robot as well as the patient’s anatomy, the patient’s bone is in space. We’re shooting to create equal gaps. That gap measurement is essentially how much tension is on the soft tissue,” Dr. Whale said. “Rather than having to release soft tissue structures and cut structures that you potentially need, I’m leaving the soft tissue intact and instead I’m recreating a more anatomic cut of the bone. The robot will bring that in and align it with the femur to make the exact cut I mapped out, and if I move it...the robot moves with the patient to maintain the same alignment.”

It’s hoped that maintaining alignment with fewer cuts will increase patient satisfaction.

“The idea behind it is that by not releasing soft tissue, it would improve recovery, decrease post-operative pain and improve long-term function,” Dr. Whale said.

Nearly 800,000 total knee replacements are done each year in the U.S. Long-term data is still being compiled on just how big a difference these new robotics approaches will make in a person’s results.

