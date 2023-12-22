More than $700 stolen from Rickels Liquor and Manhattan female

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $700 was stolen from Rickels Liquor and a Manhattan female in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department stated on their Daily News report that officers filed a report for theft and criminal use of a financial card around 9:58 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 in the 1100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan.

RCPD officials indicated officers listed Rickels Liquor and a 58-year-old female as the victims when it was reported two unknown suspects fraudulently bought liquor with the victim’s credit card.

RCPD officials noted the estimated total loss associated with this case is about $709.40.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.