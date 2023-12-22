Melvern man arrested for possession of meth following traffic stop

Joseph J. Steinke, 44, of Melvern, was arrested for possession of meth following a traffic...
Joseph J. Steinke, 44, of Melvern, was arrested for possession of meth following a traffic stop in Osage County.(Osage County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Melvern man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office officials said around 5:24 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, an Osage Co. K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at 305th and Paulen Rd. near Melvern.

Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office officials indicated the driver of the vehicle, Joseph J. Steinke, 44, of Melvern, was taken into custody and taken to the Osage Co. Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of paraphernalia
  • Driving while license suspended
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Expired registration

