Melvern man arrested for possession of meth following traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Melvern man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office officials said around 5:24 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, an Osage Co. K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at 305th and Paulen Rd. near Melvern.

Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office officials indicated the driver of the vehicle, Joseph J. Steinke, 44, of Melvern, was taken into custody and taken to the Osage Co. Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of paraphernalia

Driving while license suspended

Interference with law enforcement

Expired registration

