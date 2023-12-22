Manhattan Ice Rink offers fun activities and a chance to see Santa Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - If you are over in the Manhattan area and want to do some ice skating the rink is open.

As Christmas is near and you are looking for a fun holiday activity how about putting on some skates. With Topeka not having an ice rink this year Manhattan can offer some fun on the ice for everyone.

“You know it’s really fun being able to offer an event like this you know we’ll have people from Salina come over far out and drive in just cause it’s a fun thing to do, especially with the holidays. Oh, it’s amazing just watching everybody enjoy a real seasonal treat if you will we can’t do this all the time and it’s nice being able to have it,” said Luke Schmidt, an employee at the ice rink.

Klara McIntyre from Blue Rapids said the ice rink is so enjoyable with friends and family.

“It’s awesome because we don’t get to ice skate often so it’s fun to come here and experience just ice skating something new and it’s fun. I mean it’s awesome because without lakes and ponds and stuff that like freeze over so you can go ice skating, it’s nice to come here and ice skate around and have fun,” said McIntyre.

The rink will have a special event tomorrow afternoon for the kids to enjoy.

“So tomorrow we’re having a Skate with Santa event, Santa is going to be here from 2 to 4 tomorrow come around you get to skate with them, hang out with the man in red, tell him what you want for Christmas you know it’s going to be a real fun event,” said Schmidt.

The ice rink is open from 12 to 7 p.m. at the Wefald Pavilion in City Park.

