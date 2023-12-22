Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash late Thursday on I-70 in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash late Thursday on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:40 p.m. on I-70 near the Interstate 635 interchange.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle was westbound on I-70 in the exit lane for I-635 when the rider drove through the gore area to remain on westbound I-70. The gore is a triangular-shaped area between a highway and exit ramp.

As the motorcycle proceeded through the gore area, it clipped the crash attenuator with its right-front corner.

The rider lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle as it overturned and slid across the right and middle lanes before coming to rest between the left and middle lanes.

The person who was injured was identified as Joseph Santana Jr., 52, of Kansas City, Kan.

The patrol said Santana was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.