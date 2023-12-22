KU Softball adds new pitching coach

New Kansas softball pitching coach Laura Heberling
New Kansas softball pitching coach Laura Heberling(Kansas Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Head coach Jennifer McFalls is adding a quality addition to her coaching staff.

As the pitching coach at Maryland in 2023, Heberling helped lead the Terps to their best season since 2011 as they posted a 38-19 record. The pitching staff posted a 3.15 ERA and totaled 312 strikeouts.

“We are thrilled to have Laura and her family join Jayhawk Nation. The experience and pitching expertise she brings will make a huge impact on our program. She’s a strong believer in building relationships and I know our players, our entire Kansas Athletics family and all of our fans will be excited to get to know her and watch her coach,” Head coach Jennifer McFalls said per a release.

“I want to thank Coach McFalls for sharing her love for this program and the University, which drew me to campus where I was welcomed by her staff. The moment I arrived, it immediately felt like home. I am so excited for this opportunity to be the pitching coach at Kansas and to get going with a great team,” Heberling said per a release.

Heberling served as the associate head coach at Utah State from 2020-22 and also spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Utah State before being promoted to associate head coach in 2020.

Heberling was promoted to head coach at USC-Beaufort after serving as an assistant coach for two seasons. She was the head coach for five seasons from 2013-17 as she posted an overall record of 177-92, including a conference record of 55-38.

She also played in college herself and then went right into coaching as a student assistant at UNC Pembroke in 2005, before moving on to William Woods and Iowa Wesleyan, before her time at USC-Beaufort.

