KDWP announces application period for non-resident turkey permits

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced the application period for non-resident turkey permits.

KDWP officials said non-resident hunters who wish to obtain a 2024 Kansas spring turkey permit can apply for the all-new lottery draw from Jan. 9 through Feb. 9, 2024. Non-resident hunters can apply for a permit, which is valid only in a single unit, in Units 1, 2, 3, 5 or 6, a $10 application fee will apply. Similar to Kansas’ non-resident deer permit draw, any leftover non-resident spring turkey permits will be offered on a first-come, first served basis shortly after the draw.

KDWP officials indicated to apply for a 2024 non-resident turkey permit:

  1. Visit gooutdoorskansas.com between the dates of 01/09/24 – 02/09/24.
  2. Select “Purchase Licenses, Permits, & Tags”
  3. Login to your account
  4. Select “Limited Draw Applications”

KDWP officials noted hunters who qualify as a “resident” or “non-resident tenant” may still purchase a spring turkey permit in Units 1, 2, 3, 5, or 6 either over the counter or online beginning March 5.

According to KDWP, the all-new lottery draw is part of a larger strategy by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to reduce overall hunting pressure and turkey harvest in Kansas in response to declining turkey populations nationwide.

KDWP officials indicated staff first recommended to Commissioners a lottery draw for non-resident turkey permits in August 2022, after which it remained a regular public meeting agenda item until voted on by the Commission on June 22, 2023 – the group’s sixth meeting to examine and discuss the recommendation.

For more on turkey hunting in Kansas ­– including season dates, other special draws, and how to obtain an electronic permit, click HERE.

