Kansas Education Enrichment Program allocates all remaining funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP) has allocated their remaining funds.

Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Dec. 21 that KEEP has received enough applications to allocate all remaining funds.

Officials with the Office of Governor Kelly said KEEP launched in late February 2023. KEEP provides qualifying parents and guardians with a one-time $1,000 award per student to pay for educational goods and services such as tutoring and school supplies. Awards were not eligible for private school tuition. Nearly 50,000 Kansas students will participate in the program.

“Because of this program, more families have had the resources to connect students to the tutoring, classes, and extra help needed to thrive in the classroom,” Governor Kelly said. “It is encouraging to see that this program is benefitting so many Kansas families across the entire state.”

Officials with Governor Kelly said while the application remains opens, completed applications will only be reviewed if funding becomes available and on a first-come, first-served basis. The program will remain open for claims submissions as beneficiaries have one year after their award date to use the funds.

Officials with the Governor indicated applicants who have already submitted their applications and need to make updates or changes can contact the KEEP support team. Program administrators expect to have all funding allocated within weeks, but should there be remaining funds, applications will be reviewed in the order they are received, based on the timestamp of submission of a complete application.

Officials with the Office of the Governor noted the Kansas Office of Recovery partners with Merit International, Inc. to implement KEEP. Program administrators understand the importance of equitable distribution of available resources and remain committed to supporting the educational enrichment of Kansas students.

