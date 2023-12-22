KAB Hall of Fame broadcaster, professor dies at 63

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An accomplished Kansas broadcaster and former Kansas State University professor has passed away.

Ian Punnett died Thursday during a brief illness, Coast To Coast AM announced Friday. Punnett has hosted and worked with the widely syndicated radio show for several years from his Manhattan home.

He’s also taught as a Professor of Practice at K-State, published several books, and is part of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters’ most recent Hall of Fame class.

Punnett leaves behind a wife and two children.

