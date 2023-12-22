K-State shakes off Nebraska loss with win over Wichita State

Wichita State forward Isaac Abidde, center, blocks a shot by Kansas State forward David...
Wichita State forward Isaac Abidde, center, blocks a shot by Kansas State forward David N'Guessan (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Wildcats had four players score in double figures, as they pick up win number nine on the season, 69-60.

Tylor Perry had a game-high 17 points, Cam Carter had 15 points, while David N’Guessan added 13 points and Arthur Kaluma had 11.

The Wildcats shot the ball at a much higher clip than the Nebraska game, finishing the contest at 40 percent compared to 26 percent.

K-State led 33-29 at the break as the ‘Cats led most of the way. Kansas State grabbed its biggest lead at 14, 67-53 in the second half.

Kansas State used a late 7-0 run with about four minutes to go and Wichita State went scoreless for three minutes from the six minute mark.

K-State plays Chicago State at home on Jan. 2 with tip-off at seven p.m.

