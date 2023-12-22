K-State Athletics reveals new indoor track facility

New K-State indoor facility
New K-State indoor facility(KANSAS STATE ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcat fans can now get a glimpse to what the future indoor track facility looks like.

The new facility will include:

  • 200m banked track
  • 8 x 48″ infield lanes
  • 4 x 42″ straightaway lanes
  • 2 outside flat lanes
  • Elevated horizontal jump runways
  • Elevated & non-elevated pole vault runways
  • Enclosed ring for hammer/discus
  • 2 throwing sectors

Back in May, athletics announced this new $12 million dollar project.

“When we announced our facilities master plan back in 2018, we anticipated transitioning the football indoor into a new track and field venue, and we feel like when it is completed, it will be a tremendous home for both training and competition,” Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said per a release back in May. “I know our coaching staff and student-athletes will benefit greatly from this enhancement, and we look forward to hosting more meets in the future.”

