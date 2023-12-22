K-State Athletics reveals new indoor track facility

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcat fans can now get a glimpse to what the future indoor track facility looks like.

Welcome to the new @KStateTFXC Indoor



- 200m banked track

- 8 x 48” infield lanes

- 4 x 42” straightaway lanes

- 2 outside flat lanes

- Elevated horizontal jump runways

- Elevated & non-elevated pole vault runways

- Enclosed ring for hammer/discus

- 2 throwing sectors pic.twitter.com/76bl0AEFr0 — K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) December 22, 2023

Back in May, athletics announced this new $12 million dollar project.

“When we announced our facilities master plan back in 2018, we anticipated transitioning the football indoor into a new track and field venue, and we feel like when it is completed, it will be a tremendous home for both training and competition,” Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said per a release back in May. “I know our coaching staff and student-athletes will benefit greatly from this enhancement, and we look forward to hosting more meets in the future.”

