K-State Athletics reveals new indoor track facility
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcat fans can now get a glimpse to what the future indoor track facility looks like.
The new facility will include:
- 200m banked track
- 8 x 48″ infield lanes
- 4 x 42″ straightaway lanes
- 2 outside flat lanes
- Elevated horizontal jump runways
- Elevated & non-elevated pole vault runways
- Enclosed ring for hammer/discus
- 2 throwing sectors
Back in May, athletics announced this new $12 million dollar project.
“When we announced our facilities master plan back in 2018, we anticipated transitioning the football indoor into a new track and field venue, and we feel like when it is completed, it will be a tremendous home for both training and competition,” Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said per a release back in May. “I know our coaching staff and student-athletes will benefit greatly from this enhancement, and we look forward to hosting more meets in the future.”
