Jayhawk Theatre launches program to teach kids theatre history, STEM subjects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawk Theatre has a new program available that will teach young boys and girls about Topeka’s historic theatre.

Thursday, Dec. 21, was dubbed “History Day at the Jay” at the Jayhawk Theatre. The day consisted of many kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka learning about the history of theatre and how its unique features led it to be designated the official State Theatre of Kansas. According to the Kansas Historical Society, the theatre received that official title in 1993.

According to Jeff Carson, Jayhawk Theatre’s Board of Directors president, this is the first time the theatre is hosting such an event, part of a pilot program to provide kids with a place to learn. The program is grant-funded with help from Security Benefit and in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club.

“Security Benefit helped us fund this because they really see the importance of providing opportunities like this for children in Topeka,” said Carson. “We were thrilled to partner up with Security Benefit and make this happen.”

Plus, the kids get to learn about the art of filmmaking and explore the evolution of cinema, through an educational film called “How Technology Has Transformed the Evolution of Cinema.” Carson says teaching the kids about the filmmaking process also teaches them a bit about STEAM subjects as well.

“When we reopened after reconstruction, we really intend to make the theatre a place where children can come and learn,” said Carson. “This is a chance for some of these kids to come in and learn something about the filmmaking process, about the theatre construction process, and it gives them a chance to put some science and math and engineering to work. Then we are going to show a little history of film video for them to kind of get up to speed on where film came from and how the technical advances came along. So, hopefully, they learn something today and have a good time.”

Jennifer LeClair, with the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka, says she is grateful for the new partnership and believes this is a great opportunity for the kids to learn about the history of their community.

“Any opportunity that we can expose our kids to STEM learning and opportunities in the community. It is fulfilling for all of us. We are grateful to Security Benefit and the Jayhawk Theatre for making us part of the partnership.”

To learn more about upcoming events at the Jayhawk Theatre, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.