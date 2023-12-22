Impact Topeka Project gifts traditional holiday meals to Topeka students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Volunteers with a Topeka foundation were out spreading some holiday cheer Friday evening.

“We just don’t know what kids from our school go home to and if they have enough food over the break and two and a half weeks is a long time to be out of school. Here at school they get a set breakfast, they get lunch provided so when they’re home we don’t know so I think this is really important that the community is helping to make sure kids are fed, they have entertainment, they get something to open on Christmas day if they celebrate,” says Ross Elementary School, counselor, Eva Yerkes.

“We didn’t really have that much food at first, and then when we got this letter I was super excited because it was basically kinda like my first time getting picked for something free,” says Ross Elementary School students.

The Impact Topeka Foundation passed out 100 traditional holiday meals to students at Ross Elementary School and 50 meals at Highland Park Central Elementary School Friday night.

Each student also received a gift-wrapped board game and a hat and gloves.

People are super grateful and these are students that they work with on a regular basis and so we are just thrilled to be able to bless each of these kiddos and some of these kids are people who received beds from us either last year or earlier this semester so it’s really fun to see their faces again,” says Co-Found of the Impact Topeka Foundation, Kris Kilma.

Organizers say the event embodies the true spirit of the season.

“Some people don’t have the things that we have. Because there is like a share box and sometimes when people don’t have enough food you can either put some in there or go find homeless people, says Ross Elementary School students.

“I want every kid to have that special meal and something to open and to see their faces and to know that somebody is thinking about them is really special and it’s really important for our kids to see that too,” says Klima.

thank you very much for this food you didn’t have to do it...thank you thank you

