Historic Harley Davidson dealership remains optimistic about moving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of Topeka’s historic Harley Davidson dealership says he looks forward to the future despite having to find a new home for the business.

The shop has a long history in the Capital City and has overcome every bump in the road from fires to floods. Now, it’s keeping up its tradition of tenacity with a relocation.

Mike Patterson, who owns the dealership, says the building caught his attention in the past.

“I remember sitting in here at Willie C’s, sitting in a booth and just looking around and thinking ‘this would be a cool Harley shop,’ never thinking that we could ever we would ever be in here,” he recalls.

In 2000 the business moved to its current location at 2047 SW Topeka Blvd. Now, it will say farewell to it’s home of 23 years.

Patterson says the building can’t accommodate Harley Davidson corporate’s modern standards.

“For what Harley Davidson wants from more modern dealerships, obviously, this building doesn’t really fit that,” he says.

“We have to comply,” he adds. “You can sit around and not be happy about you know, the way things are moving but things progress. The retail world progresses and you can either jump on board or not. We’re jumping on board.”

He says they’re looking at locations on Topeka’s west side near I-70.

“If you’re traveling around you see that Harley Davidson dealerships are out on the highway and it makes sense,” Patterson says. “People are traveling and we want to be accessible to people, you know, riding motorcycles. We were kind of an outlier that we put our dealership in the middle of town, and Harley wasn’t— that wasn’t their first choice.”

The Patterson family has operated the dealership since 1949, Mike Patterson represents the third generation to manage the business.

“It’s been our home we put our heart and soul in it,” he says. “We’ve done a lot of renovations right away. And then a lot of additions we added Harley Town we added the museum. So yeah, after putting that much of your own passion and time and money into it, it’s hard to walk away from it, but we got to move on.”

Despite having to make the unexpected move, Patterson says he’s happy the building will be put to use.

The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners began the process to buy the property for 2.9 million earlier this week. It plans to move the Sheriff’s Department’s mechanic shop into the space.

“We thought there was some real serendipity there that that worked out,” says Patterson. “And then just for us too, with the bittersweet of moving but knowing this will be something that Shawnee County community will be able to utilize in a good way and that everybody benefits, we’re all excited about that. I’m excited about that.”

Patterson tells 13 News he’d like to have the new location up and running by the end of 2024 to celebrate the dealerships 75th anniversary next year.

