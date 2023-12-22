Friday forecast: Staying mild through Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As overnight rain pushes out of the area shortly after sunrise, the main concern is fog through mid morning and then late day sun for some areas. Otherwise the unseasonably mild temperatures will continue through Christmas morning before a cold front pushes through on Christmas Day. With that in mind, temperatures are now trending colder and because of that there’s a low chance of snow mixing in with the scattered rain showers!

Taking Action:

Slow down on the roads this morning: Wet roads from overnight rain plus the combination of fog....give yourself some extra time to get to your destination.

Rain is likely Sunday and an isolated t-storm or two is even possible. Have a Plan B to stay inside.

With models trending colder on Christmas and possible precipitation lingering through Tuesday, the chance of snow is increasing. A Christmas miracle!! Still way too early to get specific especially with respect to how much snow will fall but even without snow accumulation, the rain beforehand and temperatures dropping below freezing Monday night this will lead to hazardous and icy roads Monday night into Tuesday morning so be prepared for that.

As mentioned yesterday, models are struggling with the weather pattern beyond Sunday and while models are agreeing more with timing of precipitation they are still struggling with temperatures especially for the 2nd half of the week with one model continuing to send in waves of colder air while the other model has a warming trend. Through Sunday, confidence is very high on the overall weather conditions.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 23 (WIBW)

Today: Rain through 8am with areas of fog through 10am otherwise decreasing clouds late. Some areas won’t get any sun with overcast skies all day. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60°. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows will depend on if there’s clear skies or if clouds linger acting as a blanket to keep temperatures warmer but could have temperatures ranging from mid 30s to low 40s with light winds.

Tomorrow: Some sun possible early in some areas but there’s also a risk for fog once again as well. As clouds increase, it’ll still be mild in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: As rain increases mainly after midnight Saturday night, rain will continue through the day. If rain lasts all day, temperatures remain steady in the low-mid 50s but if there are some breaks in the rain that could allow temperatures to warm up closer to 60°.

Rain continues Sunday night into early Christmas morning but as a cold front pushes through on Christmas Day, temperature may end up staying steady or falling in some spots which would be enough to support snow mixing with the rain showers in the area. Temperatures are still expected to remain above freezing during the day so that will limit any accumulation unless it comes down at a heavy enough rate where it can’t melt in time.

Precipitation uncertainty with respect to how widespread and how heavy it will be exists through Tuesday but latest models have the majority of the precipitation out of the area by Tuesday night leading to dry conditions Wednesday through Friday as temperatures start to warm back up but with the one model continuing to usher in cooler airmasses so a little bit of uncertainty on the temperature forecast in that time period.

