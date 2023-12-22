Flint Hills Breadbasket continues to give back to the community during the holiday season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Breadbasket is helping those in need around the holiday season.

The Breadbasket is very busy around this time of the year starting with Thanksgiving and leading into New Year’s.

“We did our big distribution at Thanksgiving and then this week we have been distributing turkeys still we got different holiday meal preparations and different foods available for our guests to select while they come and visit us here at the Breadbasket,” said Karla Hagemeister, executive director at the Flint Hills Breadbasket.

They are still distributing various holiday meal preparations such as turkeys but want to also provide the basic needs.

“We know that especially this time of year people are gathering for special meals their looking for special things to use but also it is a time still where we just have all of our basic needs so we’re focusing on making sure that we stay really solid on all of the basics,” said Hagemeister.

Middle schoolers from Manhattan Catholic Schools brought items over to give back to those in need.

“Really busy time of year for us for people bringing in donations there are lots of food drives this time of year so our volunteers are hopping every day with what comes in just through our normal donations stream from the grocery stores and kind of our normal ways of procuring food but then also different organizations, schools, churches, the community, businesses have food drives that they have been doing,” said Hagemeister.

Hagemeister wants everyone to know that the community is what makes them strive.

“I think the best thing for us in general is the aspect in our mind we’re not just meeting their basic needs in regards to food or hygiene items or that sort of thing but we’re also really building a community here and to see our guests interact with us as staff or with our volunteers knowing each other’s names, knowing each other and building that community,” said Hagemeister.

Anyone can drop off donations or volunteer as the Breadbasket is located at 905 Yuma St. in Manhattan.

