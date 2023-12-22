Dollar General robbery leads to suspect arrest in SW Topeka

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department are investigating a robbery that took place at Dollar General near 10th St. and Fairlawn that led to an arrest in Southwest Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department told 13 News at the scene that in the morning on Friday, Dec. 22, a robbery occurred at Dollar General located at 1001 SW Fairlawn Rd.

Officers relayed to 13 News that through the investigation, a suspect involved in the robbery was located at Camelot Village Apartments at 5307 SW West Dr G in Topeka, about a block away from 10th St. and Fairlawn Rd.

Officers were able to talk the suspect out of the apartment and take the suspect into custody.

13 News WIBW-TV will provide more information on this incident as it becomes available.

