Dollar General incident leads to suspect arrest in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department are investigating an incident that took place at Dollar General near 10th St. and Fairlawn that led to an arrest in Southwest Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department told 13 News at the scene that in the morning on Friday, Dec. 22, an incident occurred at Dollar General located at 1001 SW Fairlawn Rd.

Officers relayed to 13 News that through the investigation, a suspect involved in the incident was located at Camelot Village Apartments at 5307 SW West Dr G in Topeka, about a block away from 10th St. and Fairlawn Rd.

Officers were able to talk the suspect out of the apartment and take the suspect into custody.

