Derek Hough shares Hayley Erbert undergoes successful cranioplasty surgery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Derek Hough shared on social media that Hayley Erbert underwent a successful follow-up cranioplasty surgery.

In Hough’s social media post on Thursday, Dec. 21, he said Erbert’s cranioplasty surgery was successfully completed as planned.

Hough expresses his appreciation and gratitude for the medical team who has supported them.

Erbert is a Washburn Rural High School graduate from Topeka, Kan. After high school, she competed in dance competitions in her professional dancing career.

Erbert and her husband, Derek Hough, were performing in Washington D.C. for the Symphony of Dance when Erbert became disoriented and was taken to a hospital on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Hough posted an update on social media on Friday, Dec. 8, stating that Erbert was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniotomy. She was in stable condition. Hough thanked the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continued to care for Erbert.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.