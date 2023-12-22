County commission awards $2.2 million contract to King Construction to replace a Topeka bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A replacement project will close the south Topeka Boulevard bridge over the Wakarusa River starting in February next year.

Today, the county commission awarded King Construction the $2.2 million project. The project cost will be paid via county bridge funds raised through a half-cent tax started in 2017.

There will be no marked detour, but traffic will be directed to US-75.

The project is set to be completed in September 2024.

