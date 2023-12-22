Body recovered Thursday from Kansas River near downtown Lawrence

By Phil Anderson
Dec. 22, 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday afternoon in the Kansas River just north of downtown Lawrence.

According to Douglas County sheriff’s officials, a person reported seeing a possible body in the water around 1:13 p.m. Thursday, about 300 yards east of the Bowersock Dam. The location was near N. 2nd and Elm streets.

The Douglas County Underwater Search and Recovery team, along with sheriff’s investigators, responded to the scene and recovered a body in shallow water in that area.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies, along with Coroner Scene investigators, are working on making a positive identification on the person.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

