13 recipients to receive nearly $275K to invest in small communities across state

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thirteen recipients will receive nearly $275,000 to invest in small communities across the state.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Thursday, Dec. 21 that the newest award recipients for the Strategic Economic Expansion Development (SEED) grant program. In total, 13 recipients will receive nearly $275,000 to invest in small communities in Kansas.

“Our state’s smallest communities are finding new and effective ways to become more economically viable and productive,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce Toland said. “The quality-of-life investments being made through this program will generate economic development success and prosperity for Kansans now and in the future.”

Officials with Kansas Department of Commerce said awardees are located in communities with a population of 5,000 or less, as required by state statute. They are also required to provide a minimum of 10% match as well as complete the projects within 12 months. Projects must be focused on economic development and revitalization efforts through of the following quality-of-life categories:

  • Childcare and senior programming - projects that support or enhance these services, such as building improvements, educational materials, supplies and equipment
  • Community vibrancy - projects that refresh, re-energize and unlock the attractiveness of rural communities, such as art installations, murals and signage
  • Food retail - projects that support access to food retail establishments, including development, renovation and/or expansion
  • Libraries - Projects that support providing free and open access to a broad range of materials and services, including reading materials, technology, furniture and building improvements

Commerce officials said funding for the SEED program, which is administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce, is provided through the Technology Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions (TEFFI) Development and Expansion Fund. The TEFFI Act was enacted in 2021 through bipartisan legislation to promote economic development throughout the state.

The 2023 SEED grant recipients are:

Childcare and Senior Programming

AwardeeCountyAward Amount
Doniphan Darlings Inc.Doniphan$22,189

Community Vibrancy

AwardeeCountyAward Amount
Blue Rapids Community ActionMarshall$12,085
Cimarron Community DevelopmentGray$18,069
City of BeloitMitchell$25,000
City of North NewtonHarvey$25,000
City of St. Francis Tri-Angle ParkCheyenne$25,000
City of ZendaKingman$24,512
Hodgeman County Eco-DevoHodgeman$24,129
Smith CountySmith$7,200
Woodson County RevitalizationWoodson$25,000

Food Retail

AwardeeCountyAward Amount
City of HillsboroMarion$25,000

Libraries

AwardeeCountyAward Amount
Galena Public LibraryCherokee$16,800
Mary Cotton Public LibraryNemaha$25,000

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

