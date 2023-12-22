13 recipients to receive nearly $275K to invest in small communities across state
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thirteen recipients will receive nearly $275,000 to invest in small communities across the state.
Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Thursday, Dec. 21 that the newest award recipients for the Strategic Economic Expansion Development (SEED) grant program. In total, 13 recipients will receive nearly $275,000 to invest in small communities in Kansas.
“Our state’s smallest communities are finding new and effective ways to become more economically viable and productive,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce Toland said. “The quality-of-life investments being made through this program will generate economic development success and prosperity for Kansans now and in the future.”
Officials with Kansas Department of Commerce said awardees are located in communities with a population of 5,000 or less, as required by state statute. They are also required to provide a minimum of 10% match as well as complete the projects within 12 months. Projects must be focused on economic development and revitalization efforts through of the following quality-of-life categories:
- Childcare and senior programming - projects that support or enhance these services, such as building improvements, educational materials, supplies and equipment
- Community vibrancy - projects that refresh, re-energize and unlock the attractiveness of rural communities, such as art installations, murals and signage
- Food retail - projects that support access to food retail establishments, including development, renovation and/or expansion
- Libraries - Projects that support providing free and open access to a broad range of materials and services, including reading materials, technology, furniture and building improvements
Commerce officials said funding for the SEED program, which is administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce, is provided through the Technology Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions (TEFFI) Development and Expansion Fund. The TEFFI Act was enacted in 2021 through bipartisan legislation to promote economic development throughout the state.
The 2023 SEED grant recipients are:
Childcare and Senior Programming
|Awardee
|County
|Award Amount
|Doniphan Darlings Inc.
|Doniphan
|$22,189
Community Vibrancy
|Awardee
|County
|Award Amount
|Blue Rapids Community Action
|Marshall
|$12,085
|Cimarron Community Development
|Gray
|$18,069
|City of Beloit
|Mitchell
|$25,000
|City of North Newton
|Harvey
|$25,000
|City of St. Francis Tri-Angle Park
|Cheyenne
|$25,000
|City of Zenda
|Kingman
|$24,512
|Hodgeman County Eco-Devo
|Hodgeman
|$24,129
|Smith County
|Smith
|$7,200
|Woodson County Revitalization
|Woodson
|$25,000
Food Retail
|Awardee
|County
|Award Amount
|City of Hillsboro
|Marion
|$25,000
Libraries
|Awardee
|County
|Award Amount
|Galena Public Library
|Cherokee
|$16,800
|Mary Cotton Public Library
|Nemaha
|$25,000
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.