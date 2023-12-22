13 recipients to receive nearly $275K to invest in small communities across state

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thirteen recipients will receive nearly $275,000 to invest in small communities across the state.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Thursday, Dec. 21 that the newest award recipients for the Strategic Economic Expansion Development (SEED) grant program. In total, 13 recipients will receive nearly $275,000 to invest in small communities in Kansas.

“Our state’s smallest communities are finding new and effective ways to become more economically viable and productive,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce Toland said. “The quality-of-life investments being made through this program will generate economic development success and prosperity for Kansans now and in the future.”

Officials with Kansas Department of Commerce said awardees are located in communities with a population of 5,000 or less, as required by state statute. They are also required to provide a minimum of 10% match as well as complete the projects within 12 months. Projects must be focused on economic development and revitalization efforts through of the following quality-of-life categories:

Childcare and senior programming - projects that support or enhance these services, such as building improvements, educational materials, supplies and equipment

Community vibrancy - projects that refresh, re-energize and unlock the attractiveness of rural communities, such as art installations, murals and signage

Food retail - projects that support access to food retail establishments, including development, renovation and/or expansion

Libraries - Projects that support providing free and open access to a broad range of materials and services, including reading materials, technology, furniture and building improvements

Commerce officials said funding for the SEED program, which is administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce, is provided through the Technology Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions (TEFFI) Development and Expansion Fund. The TEFFI Act was enacted in 2021 through bipartisan legislation to promote economic development throughout the state.

The 2023 SEED grant recipients are:

Childcare and Senior Programming

Awardee County Award Amount Doniphan Darlings Inc. Doniphan $22,189

Community Vibrancy

Awardee County Award Amount Blue Rapids Community Action Marshall $12,085 Cimarron Community Development Gray $18,069 City of Beloit Mitchell $25,000 City of North Newton Harvey $25,000 City of St. Francis Tri-Angle Park Cheyenne $25,000 City of Zenda Kingman $24,512 Hodgeman County Eco-Devo Hodgeman $24,129 Smith County Smith $7,200 Woodson County Revitalization Woodson $25,000

Food Retail

Awardee County Award Amount City of Hillsboro Marion $25,000

Libraries

Awardee County Award Amount Galena Public Library Cherokee $16,800 Mary Cotton Public Library Nemaha $25,000

