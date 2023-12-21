Wednesday’s Child - Ariyah

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every week, for more than 20 years, we’ve been featuring kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children. Tonight, we meet a young lady who would sweeten the lives of one special family.

“I don’t like chocolate it’s disgusting.”

Lucky for Ariyah, chocolate is not on the menu today at Shana Cake in downtown Topeka. This 10-year-old is opening a box of sugar cookies to decorate and eat. She loves to put things in order and make them look nice.

“I clean my room up. And I help clean up the house. (do you like to clean) no. I do my laundry. (are you a good folder?) Yea, my sisters don’t help me. I fold my clothes up (so you’re a tidy girl – nod).”

She’s also a studious girl in the 4th grade. Ariyah loves two subjects.

“Math, cause we do area model. It’s where you draw a rectangle, if it has numbers, add that, track that. The small number goes on bottom, big number goes on top. (what else do you like about school?) Science. We get to make stuff.”

When I ask Ariyah to describe herself, this is what she tells me.

“Nice, kind, helpful. Happy.”

When I ask her to describe a perfect family. This is what she tells me.

“I want it to be big. A big house. Nice. Helpful. (would you like a bunch of other kids in the house?) Nope (just you?) Yup.”

Just a lot of attention, and love, to give this sweet girl her own taste of home.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.