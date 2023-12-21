Warm and wet to kick off winter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With highs in the upper 50s and humid, wet conditions across NE Kansas, it has certainly been an unusual first day of the winter season!

Temperatures peaked near 60 degrees once again in NE Kansas, with continued overcast skies. There has been an additional component of warm,moist in today’s forecast, which will almost certainly lead to scattered rain showers later this evening. Light to moderate rain is to be expected, with most rain falling between 10 PM and 5 AM tomorrow morning. Totals should be similar to what was observed this past Saturday, with most areas receiving around half an inch of rain, and some localized spots recording totals closer to an inch. Overnight lows will be quite warm as a result - much of NE Kansas will stay above 50 degrees, warmer than the typical high temperatures we see for this time of year!

Much of the region should be dry by daybreak, with overcast skies turning mostly cloudy and allowing for some sunshine. Temperatures should be nearly identical to today, with warm and moist air likely to still be present.

Rain chances will increase slightly more heading into the rest of this weekend, with scattered showers returning by Saturday evening. Models are pointing to another round of light to moderate rain heading into Christmas Eve on Sunday, potentially lasting into the early morning hours of Christmas Day. No thunderstorms are expected, as with today’s rain, but we’ll have to watch out for slick and slippery roadways after multiple days of precipitation.

It may not be a white Christmas this year, so much as a wet one!

