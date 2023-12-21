Valeo offers mental health screenings at Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Valeo offered mental health screenings at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library to check in with visitors and offer help if needed.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Topeka residents were able to take part in free mental health screenings through Valeo Behavioral Health Care from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the library located at 1515 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka, Kan. Walk-in screenings were available for all residents.

Mikki Burcher, a fundraising specialist for Valeo, says the screenings are an opportunity to ask the visitors how they are feeling, share with them all the resources available to them at Valeo, and offer advice to anyone struggling during the holidays, whether it is stress or grieving a loved one.

“There is a lot that happens in winter,” said Mikki Burcher. “With shorter days, less sunlight, and that really can impact people’s mental health, but also the holiday season can be tough for some people, especially if they are suffering with some grief or have experienced a loss of any kind, and so this time of year can just be a little bit rougher on everyone, so we want to be here just to provide resources, someone to talk to like I said, just kind of do a check-in, see how your brain has been treating you and make sure everyone feels supported and that they know where to go if they need that extra help.”

“You have control over yourself and your life and you can do whatever you want to do to celebrate or not celebrate,” said Burcher. “Set boundaries, take care of yourself with all those things that we hear all the time but we don’t necessarily think of as the most important advice, but sleeping well, eating well, getting outside for a few minutes a day to get some of that sunlight and fresh air.”

If you could not make it to the screenings and want to learn more, Burcher says they try to host at least two free mental health screenings per month, including at least one at the library depending on their schedule.

They have a schedule posted on their Facebook page and at valeotopeka.org.

