‘True heroes’: Father, son save trucker who passed out behind wheel on I-70

GOODLAND, Kan. (KWCH) - Quick action from a father and his son prevented a catastrophe from unfolding on Interstate 70. Sherman County Sheriff Burton Pianalto described the incident Tuesday that led a northwest Kansas farmer and his son “to do extraordinary things to keep people safe in [the] county.”

The sheriff said a semi driver was traveling west on Interstate 70 when he had a medical emergency and “blacked out.” The semi entered the median and stayed between traffic lanes for about a quarter of a mile. Pianalto said the truck “jumped over a crossover,” which slowed it down.

“The farmer and his son traveling in the same direction noticed the driver needing help, so they went into action,” the sheriff said.

The truck slowed down enough for the father and son to jump onto the vehicle’s passenger side, but the door was locked. That’s when, the son, Brady Ginther asked his father, Brent to throw him a hammer. The sheriff said Brady then broke out the window, crawled into the semi and stopped the semi before it got to the overpass at Exit 17.

“This action more than likely saved the life of the truck driver along with protecting all the other travelers on I-70 and Highway 27,” the sheriff said. “It is amazing what people will do to help others they do not know.”

