Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as well as the Lexus RX350 and ES250 types.(Mike Mozart | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Toyota is recalling about 1 million vehicles over a potential problem with the passenger air bag.

The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as well as the Lexus RX350 and ES250 types.

The model years are between 2020 and 2022.

Toyota says the occupant classification system sensor in the recalled vehicles could short circuit.

The sensor helps identify whether the person sitting in the front passenger seat is an adult or a child based on weight.

Toyota says because of the possible glitch, the air bag may not deploy in certain kind of crashes when it should.

Toyota will notify owners of the recalled vehicles by the middle of February.

