Thursday forecast: Mild today despite winter beginning this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Winter officially begins at 9:27pm but it won’t feel like it through Christmas Eve with temperatures ranging from mid 40s to low 60s between the lows and highs for most of northeast KS. Colder air does start to move in on Christmas Day which will lead to temperatures getting closer to where they should be for this time of year.

Taking Action:

Rain that will have the highest impact on any possible outdoor events/plans you might have would be in some areas this evening then all day Sunday.

Patchy fog can’t be ruled out Friday morning so make sure you’re aware of the conditions before heading out and giving yourself extra time if there is fog.

Keep checking back daily for updates especially with the weather pattern next week, a lot of uncertainty at this time.

The unseasonably mild weather will continue through Sunday before a cold front begins to push through on Christmas Day leading to the next opportunity to drop below freezing being Monday night. Total rainfall through Monday morning for many spots will be in the 1-2″ range with several areas that could even get more than 2″. The majority of this rain will fall late Saturday night through early Monday morning with about 0.10″-0.30″ falling tonight.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 23 (WIBW)

Today: Patchy drizzle at times with a slight chance of rain late otherwise most areas will not have measurable rain before sunset. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Scattered rain. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A few showers may still linger early in the morning with patchy fog possible otherwise some models are indicating some partial clearing for some sun in the afternoon so we’ll continue to monitor those trends. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Wind SW/W 5-10 mph.

Saturday may end being the warmest day with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s in several spots…of course thickness of cloud cover would impact how warm it will get but no matter what well above average for this time of year. Winds could gust 20-25 mph by the afternoon.

As rain increases from west to east Saturday night, high confidence rain will linger through early Monday morning. While there may be breaks in the rain Sunday, it may end up being the difference of light rain vs moderate to heavy rain through the day so it’s looking like it will be a washout. This could keep temperatures steady all day and near 50° so the 57° in the 8 day may be too warm.

A lot of uncertainty with respect to both temperatures and precipitation next week (Monday through Thursday, even Friday). Will keep the chance of rain in the forecast for Monday but it won’t be as widespread as Sunday but prepare for it especially if you plan on going to the Chiefs game. Hopefully models will come into more of an agreement in the next few days so you can plan on hazards if you or someone you know needs to travel after Christmas.

