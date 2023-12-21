THA Inc. to continue affordable housing development plans without Van Buren School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The future of a historic Topeka building is uncertain after it caught fire earlier this month, effectively halting plans to renovate it.

After a December 2nd fire ravaged the old Van Buren school building, the future of the site is in limbo.

“Everything that we’ve heard so far is it’s unlikely the building will be able to be salvaged,” says Trey George, president and CEO of the Topeka Housing Authority. “Due to structural issues and roof issues are waiting for an engineer to be able to confirm that information, but most likely the ability is going to have to come down”

Built in 1910 and opened in 1911, Van Buren operated as a whites-only school before integrating following the Brown v. Board of Education decision.

It closed in 1964 and served several purposes thereafter.

In 2017 the city of Topeka sold the building to Ross Freeman’s Pioneer Group for just one dollar, intending the property be turned into affordable housing.

“So the city was partnering in that development by providing land and space for it,” George explains. “And the original design was to utilize the Van Buren school building and into a historic renovation of the property, as well as then some new construction around the 16th and Van Buren location.”

Freeman died in 2021, and the property passed to THA Inc., The nonprofit division of the Topeka Housing Authority.

Van Buren was intended to be phase two of the project that breathed new life into the Casson building with 23 apartments.

“From a historical standpoint, it’s it’s a tragedy,” says George. “But it’s also it’s always better to be able to reuse existing structures and be able to bring them back to life and bring them back to their glory, especially when they have the historical significance. We were really looking forward to that Van Buren school building is still it even today has a really cool facade on the outside. And so we’re looking forward to bringing that back to an affordable housing development, but I’d say most likely, it’s gonna have to come down.”

Though the building is likely unsalvageable, THA Inc. still plans to pursue an affordable housing development on the property.

“It would just be multiple, eight and 10 plex buildings on the on the land that’s available there,” he says. “So it would be consistent with kind of the design of the neighborhood. Obviously, we still need to go back to the city of Topeka, but that was our original discussions with the planning department.”

THA Inc. might now have to navigate the project without the help of state and federal historic tax credits.

