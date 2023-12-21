Sheldon Head Start holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for Little Free Library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheldon Head Start held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a Little Free Library.

Sheldon Head Start officials said on Wednesday, Dec. 20, they had their ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the planting of their Little Free Library donated by Storytime Village and Healthy Blue.

Sheldon Head Start officials say Little Free Libraries create enthusiasm for literacy in kids while building bridges in the community and remembering the importance of reading skills for long-term success for early learners before they enter school and beyond.

“My hope is that the world has kind of opened up a little, were freeing ourselves up to doing those types of things,” said Gabrielle Tanner, Sheldon Head Start Principal. “But just showing my kids, showing them the books that are in there... highlighting that. We’re also getting our internal school library back up and running, so just excited to get the joy of reading back to kids and help them experience new books maybe find new things they’ve never seen before. I think just that excitement for them, once they find something they’re interested in they’re gonna keep on moving.”

Sheldon Head Start officials said Storytime Village built and primed the Little Free Library. Their hope is each library will be painted by someone from the community who can add a personal touch. This creates a space where free books and information about free community resources can be easily accessed by residents.

Sheldon Head Start officials indicated the books are free and while community partners will help keep the libraries stocked, the community is welcome and encouraged to add books.

Principal Tanner also believes it is important to practice those pre-literacy skills every day by enjoying some reading time with your children.

