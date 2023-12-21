Shawnee Co. residents warned of year-end office closures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County residents have been warned that tax and motor vehicle offices will be closed at the end of the year.

Shawnee County officials have warned residents that the Treasurer’s Office - Tax Division and both Motor Vehicle offices will close on Friday, Dec. 29. The last business day of 2023 is set for 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Officials noted that the offices will close to the public on Friday as staff conclude year-ending procedures. The offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day.

County officials indicated that the offices are set to reopen at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

